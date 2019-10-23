Car parked on single yellow line racks up a week's worth of parking tickets
If you're having a bad week - it can't be as bad as this Leeds driver's.
A car parked on a street near to Leeds city centre has managed to accumulate a week's worth of fines after parking on a single yellow line.
Seven separate parking fines have been slapped on the windscreen of dark blue Ford hatchback parked on Millwright Street, just off Regent Street.
The fines together amount to a hefty £420.
It's not known exactly how long the car has been parked there, although a spokesman for Leeds City Council said parking wardens issue a fresh penalty charge notice every 24 hours, indicating it has been there for at least a week.
The spokesman said: "In terms of issuing tickets, if a car has no registered keeper then it can be treated as abandoned and removed but if not, we have to make attempts to contact the owner.
"In terms of penalties it is one ticket every 24 hours. If following investigations, we are unable to contact or find the owner, we will take further action such as removal."
Leeds City Council was recently named as the authority which took in the most money from parking fines outside of London.
The council raked in a £6.1m from nearly 134,000 fines between 2017 and 2018 according to figures released last month, placing it above authorities in Manchester and Birmingham.