Burst water main diverting buses in Hunslet

A burst water main is diverting buses in Hunslet, Leeds.

First Bus issued an update to say services 12, 13 and 13A are affected.

The area has temporary traffic lights because of works to fix the burst water main.

This means one of the bus stops is suspended.

On Twitter, the bus company said: "Service Update- 12,13,13A Burst Water main on Church Street Hunslet.

"The area has temporary traffic control and as a result of the works bus stop 45010768 is suspended with a temporary stop located close by.