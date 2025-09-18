Seacroft: Burst water main closes A64 Ring Road in east Leeds – diversions in place
The closure is in place on the outbound side at Seacroft, from the Barwick Road roundabout.
A signed diversion has been set up via Barwick Road and the A6120 while Yorkshire Water teams carry out urgent repairs.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We're working as quickly as we can to repair the burst. For the safety of our colleagues and those living and working in the area, we need to close the road whilst we complete the repair and following reinstatement.
“We appreciate that this will be disruptive and would like to apologise and thank everyone for their patience.”
The road will reopen once it is declared safe.