The A64 Ring Road in east Leeds has been shut after a water main burst, causing major disruption for drivers this afternoon.

The closure is in place on the outbound side at Seacroft, from the Barwick Road roundabout.

A signed diversion has been set up via Barwick Road and the A6120 while Yorkshire Water teams carry out urgent repairs.

Diversions are in place. | Yorkshire Water

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We're working as quickly as we can to repair the burst. For the safety of our colleagues and those living and working in the area, we need to close the road whilst we complete the repair and following reinstatement.

“We appreciate that this will be disruptive and would like to apologise and thank everyone for their patience.”

The road will reopen once it is declared safe.