Bridgeway Bradford: Motorcyclist left 'lying in road' with serious spinal and neck injuries after crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision on Bridgeway, Bradford at 1.26am this morning (Thursday, January 2).
The incident involved a Surron electric motorcycle.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with spinal and neck injuries.
“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision so they can establish exactly what happened.
“The male may have been lying in the road for some time before the collision was reported.”
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
They are asking for anyone who may have seen the collision, seen the motorcycle before the collision or who may have passed the male after the collision to come forward, including anyone who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.
Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 0097 of 2/1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.