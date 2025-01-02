Bridgeway Bradford: Motorcyclist left 'lying in road' with serious spinal and neck injuries after crash

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 15:35 GMT
A motorcyclist was left “lying in the road” after a serious crash in West Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision on Bridgeway, Bradford at 1.26am this morning (Thursday, January 2).

The incident involved a Surron electric motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision on Bridgeway, Bradford. | Google
Emergency services were called to reports of a serious collision on Bridgeway, Bradford. | Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with spinal and neck injuries.

“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to the collision so they can establish exactly what happened.

“The male may have been lying in the road for some time before the collision was reported.”

They are asking for anyone who may have seen the collision, seen the motorcycle before the collision or who may have passed the male after the collision to come forward, including anyone who may have video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat quoting reference 0097 of 2/1.

