Bemusement as Leeds crowned one of the best commuter cities in the UK in new study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the study, Capital on Tap analysed factors such as average amount of time spent travelling during the working week, the average amount of time and money spent commuting in each location, the happiness of residents, and the number of fours worked per week.

Ranking the best and worst cities, Belfast was crowned the best city for commuting in the UK. In second place is Sunderland, with Leeds claiming the third spot closely followed by fellow Yorkshire cities Hull and Sheffield.

Capital on Tap analysed factors such as average amount of time spent travelling during the working week. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reacting to the news, YEP reader, John Wilson said: "It's a great commuter city as long as you don't want to get anyway," while Gem Hart added: "How? It has the worst public transport access out of all the major cities. Awful to try and get around."

Aileen Barrass asked: "By who? Cant get into Leeds without aging 5 years it's so stressful."

Capital on Tap found that while Leeds workers spend on average 39.3 hours working and commuting per week, compared to 33.8 hours in the Northern Irish capital and 38.5 hours in Sunderland, with the cost of a monthly travel pass in Leeds costs on average £75.

Jean Ryan meanwhile said: "Leeds is my favourite city in the world apart from my hometown. Love Leeds, Love the people, Love the accent, Love yorkshire tea. Yes Leeds I love you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Dean Clarkson added: "As major cities in the UK go, Leeds does provide a lot of positives hence the business population is one of the fastest growing."