A group of councillors in Leeds are fighting to save a “vital” local bus service.

The number 22 service from Seacroft to Castleford, which runs through Methley and Lower Mickletown, was placed at risk after Arriva announced they will not be rebidding for the route.

As the only bus that runs down through Lower Mickletown and Watergate/Newmarket Lane, local councillors have moved quick to try and secure the number 22 services future.

The number 22 service was placed at risk after Arriva announced they will not be rebidding for the route. | James Hardisty

Coun Mary Harland said: “The number 22 bus is vital to local residents and we were appalled when we heard that Arriva wanted to give up the route. We know just how much people rely on public transport and it becomes even more important in more rural areas.

“We are pleased that Metro have agreed to put the route out to tender and we hope that an alternative provider can be found quickly. We’d like to reassure local residents that we will stay in touch over this issue and please do contact us if you have any questions.”

Councillors James Lewis, Mary Harland and Michael Millar are hopeful that a new company will be in place quickly with no break in service.

Arriva will not be rebidding for some routes commissioned by local transport authorities when they expire in February - instead focusing on the delivery of its remaining services. It comes following an ongoing shortage of drivers.

Kim Cain, area director for Arriva Yorkshire said: “We’re sorry that our customers and communities haven’t received the service they rightly expect from us.

“We’re determined to improve things, which is why we’re making these changes and we’ll keep our customers updated with any further news as soon as we’re able to. We’re working in partnership with the local transport authorities to ensure that the impact is minimised.”