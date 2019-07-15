All TransPennine trains replaced with coaches between Leeds and Huddersfield in both directions due to 'operational incident'

Have your say

All TransPennine trains between Leeds and Huddersfield have been replaced with coaches due to an 'operational incident'.

Northern Rail posted a statement on Monday afternoon (July 15) which confirmed replacement coaches were in operation "between Leeds and Huddersfield in both directions calling at all booked stations".

The statement, posted on their website, said: "An operational incident means fewer trains are able to run. TransPennine Express services may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Replacement coaches are also in place between Manchester Piccadilly and Huddersfield, Northern Rail said.

Ticket acceptance is in place with other operators due to the disruption.