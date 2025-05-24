Aberford Road: Air ambulance scrambled to multi-vehicle crash in Leeds as three rushed to hospital
Emergency services were called at 3.24pm yesterday (Friday, May 23) to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Aberford Road, Aberford.
The incident involved a motorcycle and two cars.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.”
An air ambulance was initially scrambled to the scene but the injured people were subsequently taken to hospital by land ambulance.
