Aberford Road: Air ambulance scrambled to multi-vehicle crash in Leeds as three rushed to hospital

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 24th May 2025, 10:38 BST

Three people have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Leeds.

Emergency services were called at 3.24pm yesterday (Friday, May 23) to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Aberford Road, Aberford.

Emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Aberford Road, Aberford. | Google/NW

The incident involved a motorcycle and two cars.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.”

An air ambulance was initially scrambled to the scene but the injured people were subsequently taken to hospital by land ambulance.

