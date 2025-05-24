Three people have been rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at 3.24pm yesterday (Friday, May 23) to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Aberford Road, Aberford.

Emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Aberford Road, Aberford. | Google/NW

The incident involved a motorcycle and two cars.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An air ambulance was initially scrambled to the scene but the injured people were subsequently taken to hospital by land ambulance.