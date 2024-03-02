A65 closed after two-car crash between Ilkley and Addingham as air ambulance takes two men to hospital
Police were called at 2.33pm yesterday (Friday) to the A65 in Addingham following a report of a serious collision between two cars.
Emergency services attended the scene, and a road closure was put in place while the incident was dealt with.
A male from one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with a serious hand injury.
A man from the other car suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated.
Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing by police.
Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit referencing police log 866 of March 1.
Information can also be given online.