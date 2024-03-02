Leeds news you can trust since 1890
A65 closed after two-car crash between Ilkley and Addingham as air ambulance takes two men to hospital

Two men were rushed to hospital by air ambulance following a serious crash near Ilkley.
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 13:48 GMT
Police were called at 2.33pm yesterday (Friday) to the A65 in Addingham following a report of a serious collision between two cars. 

Emergency services attended the scene, and a road closure was put in place while the incident was dealt with. 

A male from one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with a serious hand injury.

The A65 was closed after the crash on Friday between Ilkley and Addingham

A man from the other car suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated. 

Enquiries into the collision remain ongoing by police

Anyone who saw or has footage of the collision, who has not yet spoken with officers, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit referencing police log 866 of March 1. 

Information can also be given online.

