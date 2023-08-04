The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed west bound between the A659 and the A162 near Tadcaster due to a collision with emergency services in attendance.

Drivers can expect delays of 20 minutes above normal travel times as congestion is stretching over two miles.

National Highways have opened a diversion route for drivers to follow while the collision is being cleared up.

If you're driving along this route, exit the A64 at Tadcaster Bar Junction exit slip road and merge with the A659.

After merging with the A659 proceed for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the A64 (Headley Bar Junction), and at the junction, continue on to the slip road and re-join the A64.