Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over

A64 Tadcaster: Two miles of congestion near Leeds with delays and diversions after crash

Drivers can expect delays of 20 minutes above normal travel times are expected after a collision.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read

The A64 in North Yorkshire is closed west bound between the A659 and the A162 near Tadcaster due to a collision with emergency services in attendance.

Drivers can expect delays of 20 minutes above normal travel times as congestion is stretching over two miles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Highways have opened a diversion route for drivers to follow while the collision is being cleared up.

If you're driving along this route, exit the A64 at Tadcaster Bar Junction exit slip road and merge with the A659.

After merging with the A659 proceed for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the A64 (Headley Bar Junction), and at the junction, continue on to the slip road and re-join the A64.

The diversion route is marked with a solid square diversion symbol on road signs.

Related topics:LeedsTadcasterA64DiversionsNorth Yorkshire