Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

A64: Major Leeds road closed after two-vehicle crash at East Leeds Orbital Route roundabout

A two-vehicle collision closed a major Leeds road this morning.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 29th Feb 2024, 10:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened at the roundabout that connects the A64 with the East Leeds Orbital Route shortly after 8am today (Thursday).

Footage from the scene showed ambulance and police crews in attendance and traffic built up around the roundabout.

There was also significant damage to the two vehicles.

The crash happened at the East Leeds Orbital Route roundabout that connects to the A64The crash happened at the East Leeds Orbital Route roundabout that connects to the A64
The crash happened at the East Leeds Orbital Route roundabout that connects to the A64
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8.11 police were called to the A64 to report of two vehicles in collision.

"Highways have been called to reopen the road."

Related topics:A64West Yorkshire PoliceLeeds