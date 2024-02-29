A64: Major Leeds road closed after two-vehicle crash at East Leeds Orbital Route roundabout
A two-vehicle collision closed a major Leeds road this morning.
The crash happened at the roundabout that connects the A64 with the East Leeds Orbital Route shortly after 8am today (Thursday).
Footage from the scene showed ambulance and police crews in attendance and traffic built up around the roundabout.
There was also significant damage to the two vehicles.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 8.11 police were called to the A64 to report of two vehicles in collision.
"Highways have been called to reopen the road."