Police have warned motorists of the issue at the A63 roundabout on Selby Road in Garforth.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the A63 roundabout on Selby Road, Garforth, over a burst water main. Photo: Google.

It comes as Yorkshire Water said customers may be stuck without water because of the burst main - and that teams are working to get the problem fixed.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Motorists are advised to avoid the A63 roundabout at Garforth due to a burst water main in the area."

It is understood that four postcodes are affected by the burst main. These are LS15, LS25, LS26, LS14.

In a post on X [formerly Twitter], Yorkshire Water said: "We’re sorry customers in the area may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.

"We're doing everything we can to get this fixed as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and we'll keep you updated on our progress."

Shortly before 9am, Yorkshire Water said that "the repair is taking longer than planned".