A62 Gildersome: Full listed diversions and closure dates ahead of Leeds motorway interchange works

A key motorway interchange in Leeds is series of closures and disruption.
Alex Grant
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Between March - April 2024, National Highways will be carrying out works to upgrade streetlighting on the A62 Gildersome.

The works will involve lane closures and partial full closures of the Gildersome dumbbell interchange in south Leeds.

Here is a full list of the closure dates and diversions. All work will take place overnight between 8pm and 6am.

The works will involve lane closures and partial full closures of the Gildersome dumbbell interchange. Pictures: Google/NW

Monday 18 to Friday, March 22 (5 nights)

Diversion Route: A62 Gelderd Road southbound, A643 Howden Clough Road northbound, A650 Wakefield Road westbound.

Lane closure approaching Gildersome: A62 Gelderd Road northbound offside.

Monday, March 25

A62 Gelderd Road northbound offside lane closure approaching Gildersome, from Junction 27 Retail Park.

Tuesday 26 and Wednesday, March 27

Lane closures approaching Gildersome: A650 Wakefield Road eastbound and westbound and A62 Gelderd Road southbound nearside lane closures.

Tuesday, April 2

Diversion Route: A650 Wakefield Road eastbound, A643 Howden Clough Road southbound, A62 Gelderd Road northbound.

Lane closures approaching Gildersome: A650 Wakefield Road eastbound offside, A650 Wakefield Road westbound nearside.

Wednesday, April 3

Lane closures approaching Gildersome: A650 Wakefield Road eastbound nearside, A650 Wakefield Road westbound nearside, A62 Gelderd Road northbound nearside, A62 Gelderd Road southbound nearside, A62 NB from Junction 27 Retail Park.

Diversion: A650 Wakefield Road westbound, Bruntcliffe Lane northbound, Asquith Avenue westbound.

Thursday, April 4

A62 Gelderd Road southbound approaching Gildersome

Friday, April 5

Full closure A62 Gelderd Road northbound between Woodhead Road roundabout and Gildersome, from Junction 27 Retail Park.

Diversion: A62 Gelderd Road southbound, A643 Howden Clough Road northbound, A650 Wakefield Road westbound.

