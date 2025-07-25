Breaking
A58 Leeds: Crash near Armley Gyratory as police urge motorists to seek alternative routes
A crash has closed a busy road in Leeds.
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious road incident on the A58 near Armley Gyratory, police said.
Road closures are in place, and West Yorkshire Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.
This is a breaking story...
