Breaking

A58 Leeds: Crash near Armley Gyratory as police urge motorists to seek alternative routes

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 19:19 BST
A crash has closed a busy road in Leeds.

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious road incident on the A58 near Armley Gyratory, police said.

Road closures are in place, and West Yorkshire Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.

This is a breaking story...

Join the YEP's new WhatsApp channel for breaking news alerts in Leeds

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceArmley GyratoryPoliceMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice