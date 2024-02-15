Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

A1(M): Motorway closed near Leeds at Bramham Crossroads and A64 junction after 'significant oil spillage'

The A1(M) has been closed near Leeds following a "significant oil spillage".
By Charles Gray
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT
National Highways has said that the motorway has been closed at junction 44 towards the A64 by Bramham Crossroads. All exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout have also been closed.

Those travelling are urged to plan ahead of your journeys.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below:

Live as A1(M) closed following 'significant oil spillage'

14:05 GMT

Traffic building on southbound carriageway

Traffic is currently building on the southbound carriageway in the lead up to junction 44.

Traffic is building on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M)Traffic is building on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M)
13:37 GMT

Traffic steady

The live traffic map on the AA website appears to show that traffic has not been significantly affected by the closure.

Traffic has not been significantly impacted as a result of the closure of the A1(M) by Bramham CrossroadsTraffic has not been significantly impacted as a result of the closure of the A1(M) by Bramham Crossroads
13:05 GMT

The location of the closure

The AA reports: "Partially blocked and delays due to shed load on A64 both ways near A1(M) J44 (York / Tadcaster)."

Photo by AA/GooglePhoto by AA/Google
12:52 GMT

Slip road from A1(M) northbound open

National Highways has stated that the fast slip road from the A1(M) northbound to the A64 eastbound is not affected.

12:35 GMT

A1(M) closed

National Highways issued the below post this afternoon:

