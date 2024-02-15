A1(M): Motorway closed near Leeds at Bramham Crossroads and A64 junction after 'significant oil spillage'
National Highways has said that the motorway has been closed at junction 44 towards the A64 by Bramham Crossroads. All exit and entry slip roads on the roundabout have also been closed.
Those travelling are urged to plan ahead of your journeys.
Traffic building on southbound carriageway
Traffic is currently building on the southbound carriageway in the lead up to junction 44.
Traffic steady
The live traffic map on the AA website appears to show that traffic has not been significantly affected by the closure.
The location of the closure
The AA reports: "Partially blocked and delays due to shed load on A64 both ways near A1(M) J44 (York / Tadcaster)."
Slip road from A1(M) northbound open
National Highways has stated that the fast slip road from the A1(M) northbound to the A64 eastbound is not affected.
A1(M) closed
National Highways issued the below post this afternoon: