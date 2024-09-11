Live as A1 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic builds back to Wakefield causing delays of over an hour

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:40 BST
The A1 southbound has been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The carriageway was blocked this morning (Wednesday) following the crash between junctions 40 and 39 near Doncaster.

Traffic Officers and recovery agents are working at the scene to reopen the lanes as soon as its safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter

National Highways have said that there are delays of over 60 minutes on the approach. The live traffic map shows that traffic has built up back to junction 41 for Pontefract.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Crash on the A1 causes major delays

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 10:40 BST

Crash on the A1

A crash on the A1 southbound near Doncaster is causing major delays.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 10:45 BST

Delays of over an hour

National Highways has said that there are currently delays of over an hour for those stuck on the A1 southbound as a result of the earlier collision:

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 11:00 BST

Delay time increased

Drivers are now being warned that there are delays on the A1 southbound of an hour and a half.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 11:15 BST

Traffic gridlocked

Traffic has been stood still on the southbound carriageway, as demonstrated in the below photograph taken above the A1.

Traffic on the A1 southboundplaceholder image
Traffic on the A1 southbound | National Highways
Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 12:09 BST

Delays expected into this afternoon

National Highways states that it believes delays are expected into this afternoon

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 12:58 BST

Vehicles recovered from the scene

National Highways announced earlier that the vehicles involved in the earlier collision have now been recovered from the scene.

All lanes have been reopened with residual delays of up to two hours on the approach.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 14:10 BST

No injuries reported

South Yorkshire Police have provided some further details, with a spokesperson saying that the multi-vehicle collision was reported at 8.39am and that no injuries have been reported.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 14:49 BSTUpdated 14:50 BST

Second crash closes A162

A crash on the A162 linking the A1 and M62 has closed the southbound carriageway. The crash has happened just north of the earlier collision.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 15:46 BST

Recovery in final stages

The A162 remains closed southbound between the M62 J33 and the A1 J40 near Darrington following an earlier collision between 2 cars.

Recovery is in the final stages.

Wed, 11 Sep, 2024, 16:26 BST

Road reopens

Related topics:PontefractDoncasterTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice