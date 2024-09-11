The A1 southbound has been closed following a multi-vehicle crash.

The carriageway was blocked this morning (Wednesday) following the crash between junctions 40 and 39 near Doncaster.

Traffic Officers and recovery agents are working at the scene to reopen the lanes as soon as its safe.

National Highways have said that there are delays of over 60 minutes on the approach. The live traffic map shows that traffic has built up back to junction 41 for Pontefract.