Live as A1 closed after multi-vehicle crash as traffic builds back to Wakefield causing delays of over an hour
The carriageway was blocked this morning (Wednesday) following the crash between junctions 40 and 39 near Doncaster.
Traffic Officers and recovery agents are working at the scene to reopen the lanes as soon as its safe.
National Highways have said that there are delays of over 60 minutes on the approach. The live traffic map shows that traffic has built up back to junction 41 for Pontefract.
Crash on the A1 causes major delays
Crash on the A1
A crash on the A1 southbound near Doncaster is causing major delays.
Delays of over an hour
National Highways has said that there are currently delays of over an hour for those stuck on the A1 southbound as a result of the earlier collision:
Delay time increased
Drivers are now being warned that there are delays on the A1 southbound of an hour and a half.
Traffic gridlocked
Traffic has been stood still on the southbound carriageway, as demonstrated in the below photograph taken above the A1.
Delays expected into this afternoon
National Highways states that it believes delays are expected into this afternoon
Vehicles recovered from the scene
No injuries reported
South Yorkshire Police have provided some further details, with a spokesperson saying that the multi-vehicle collision was reported at 8.39am and that no injuries have been reported.
Second crash closes A162
A crash on the A162 linking the A1 and M62 has closed the southbound carriageway. The crash has happened just north of the earlier collision.
Recovery in final stages
The A162 remains closed southbound between the M62 J33 and the A1 J40 near Darrington following an earlier collision between 2 cars.
Recovery is in the final stages.
