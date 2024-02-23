A1 crash Darrington: Live traffic updates as lorry crash closes major road near Leeds with long delays
The crash happened on the A1 in Darrington, near Pontefract. It was first reported by Highways England shortly after 7am.
The northbound carriageway is closed as a HGV involved in the crash is blocking all lanes. A diversion is in place and there are long delays on the approach to the crash, with traffic travelling at an average of 10mph.
Severe delays remain but starting to ease
The AA reports: "Severe delays of 28 minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1(M) (Marr) and A639 (Barnsdale Bar). Average speed five mph."
Delays on the diversion route
There are also delays on the diversion route off the A1, on the A639 Doncaster Road Westbound towards Pontefract.
The AA reports: "Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing. Average speed 15 mph."
Delays now more than 30 minutes and getting worse
The AA reports: "Severe delays of 33 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Northbound between A635 Barnsley Road (Marr) and J38 A1 Doncaster By-Pass (Red House). Average speed five mph."
Diversion route in full
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the A1 at J39 using Barnsdale Bar Junction exit slip road and proceed to the A639.
- At the junction merge onto A639 and proceed along this road for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the A645.
- At the junction, turn right onto A645 and proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles to the junction with the A162 southbound entry slip road.
- At the junction, turn left onto the entry slip road and merge with the A162 southbound.
- Proceed along this road for approximately 500m to the junction with the M62 J33.
- At this Junction exit the A162 and proceed to the end of the slip road.
- At the roundabout, road users are to use the motorway signing to travel eastbound or westbound onto the M62 or northbound on the A1(M) via the M62 westbound.
The location of the crash
The AA reports: "Road closed and long delays due to crash on A1 Northbound from A639 (Barnsdale Bar) to Old Great North Road (Darrington Turn Off). Congestion to A1(M) J38 (Red house)."
A1 closed near Leeds following HGV crash
