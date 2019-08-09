50 warnings and 10 penalty notices given during Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons at Headingley

More than 50 warnings and 10 penalty notices were given out during the Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons game at Headingley.

Officers from the Leeds West team shared the update at about 8.40pm - around the half-time point of the match.

In it, they urged sports fans to consider local residents when parking around the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

On Twitter, the team said: "Please consider local residents when parking around Headingley stadium.

"Officers are on patrol with local councillors and traffic enforcement officers tonight.

"Over 50 warnings and 10 Penalty notices issued already."

Leeds Rhinos were winning 16-8 at half time.