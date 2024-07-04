16 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre and their prices

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Parking in Leeds city centre is known to be an expensive experience.

Car parks near to the city centre are often pretty pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.

But with the help of data gathered by Parkopedia, the Yorkshire Evening Post has complied a list of 16 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre.

This list includes car parks within a 25 minute walk of the Leeds Headrow and that are £6 or less for a two hour stay.

Prices and timings may vary depending on the day. Take a look at our list below...

Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20. Address: Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS7 1HT.

1. Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20

Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20. Address: Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS7 1HT. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60. Location: Portland Crescent, Leeds, LS1 3HB.

2. Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60.

Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60. Location: Portland Crescent, Leeds, LS1 3HB. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Crown Street Car Park - £3.75. Address: Crown Street, Leeds LS2 7DE.

3. Crown Street Car Park - £3.75

Crown Street Car Park - £3.75. Address: Crown Street, Leeds LS2 7DE. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
West Street Car Park - £3.90. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4PD.

4. West Street Car Park - £3.90

West Street Car Park - £3.90. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4PD. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL.

5. ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4

ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Edward Street Car Park - £4. Address: Edward St, Leeds LS2 7NU.

6. Edward Street Car Park - £4

Edward Street Car Park - £4. Address: Edward St, Leeds LS2 7NU. | GooglePhoto: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsCar parksParkingYorkshire Evening Post

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.