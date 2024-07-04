16 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre and their prices

Car parks near to the city centre are often pretty pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.

But with the help of data gathered by Parkopedia, the Yorkshire Evening Post has complied a list of 16 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre.

This list includes car parks within a 25 minute walk of the Leeds Headrow and that are £6 or less for a two hour stay.

Prices and timings may vary depending on the day. Take a look at our list below...

1 . Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20 Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20. Address: Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS7 1HT. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

2 . Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60. Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60. Location: Portland Crescent, Leeds, LS1 3HB. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

3 . Crown Street Car Park - £3.75 Crown Street Car Park - £3.75. Address: Crown Street, Leeds LS2 7DE. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

4 . West Street Car Park - £3.90 West Street Car Park - £3.90. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4PD. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales

5 . ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4 ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL. | GooglePhoto: Google Photo Sales