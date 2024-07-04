16 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre and their prices

Car parks near to the city centre are often pretty pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.
This list includes car parks within a 25 minute walk of the Leeds Headrow and that are £6 or less for a two hour stay.
Prices and timings may vary depending on the day. Take a look at our list below...
1. Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20
Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20. Address: Woodhouse Lane, Leeds LS7 1HT. | GooglePhoto: Google
2. Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60.
Rose Bowl (uncovered and covered) - £3.60. Location: Portland Crescent, Leeds, LS1 3HB. | GooglePhoto: Google
3. Crown Street Car Park - £3.75
Crown Street Car Park - £3.75. Address: Crown Street, Leeds LS2 7DE. | GooglePhoto: Google
4. West Street Car Park - £3.90
West Street Car Park - £3.90. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4PD. | GooglePhoto: Google
5. ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4
ParkingEye Limited Crowne Plaza Leeds - £4. Address: Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL. | GooglePhoto: Google
6. Edward Street Car Park - £4
Edward Street Car Park - £4. Address: Edward St, Leeds LS2 7NU. | GooglePhoto: Google
