13 magical New Year’s destinations you can visit from Leeds Bradford Airport for under £100

If you're looking for a short trip to make ringing in 2024 as memorable as possible, Leeds Bradford Airport is offering a number of trips for less than £100 to several European destinations.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 26th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

After celebrating Christmas at home with your nearest and dearest, a city break away from regular life might seem appealing.

We've have a look around at direct flights from Leeds Bradford Airport and found a number of tempting destinations you can visit for New Year's Eve.

In fact, you can fly to more than a dozen destinations around Europe for less than £100 on December 31.

Here are 13 magical New Year’s destinations you can visit from Leeds Bradford Airport for as little as £15.

Prices are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change. They do not include accommodation or return flights.

Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 4.20pm on New Year's Eve landing in Krakow at 7.50pm for just £15.

1. Krakow, Poland for £15

Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 4.20pm on New Year's Eve landing in Krakow at 7.50pm for just £15. Photo: Krakow Christmas

Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 6.05am on New Year's Eve landing in Porto at 8.40am for just £28.

2. Porto, Portugal for £28

Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 6.05am on New Year's Eve landing in Porto at 8.40am for just £28. Photo: Google

Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 6am on New Year's Eve landing in Dublin at 7am for just £21. A later flight taking off at 12.30pm and landing at 1.30pm is also available for £20.

3. Dublin, Ireland for £21

Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 6am on New Year's Eve landing in Dublin at 7am for just £21. A later flight taking off at 12.30pm and landing at 1.30pm is also available for £20. Photo: Getty Images

Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 7.45am on New Year's Eve landing in Antalya at 3.15pm for just £49.

4. Antalya, Turkey from £49

Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 7.45am on New Year's Eve landing in Antalya at 3.15pm for just £49. Photo: Google

Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 8am on New Year's Eve landing in Tenerife at 12.40pm for just £65.

5. Tenerife, Spain for £65

Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 8am on New Year's Eve landing in Tenerife at 12.40pm for just £65.

Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 9.35am on New Year's Eve landing in Faro at 12/45pm for just £72.

6. Faro, Portugal for £72

Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 9.35am on New Year's Eve landing in Faro at 12/45pm for just £72.

