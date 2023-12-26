If you're looking for a short trip to make ringing in 2024 as memorable as possible, Leeds Bradford Airport is offering a number of trips for less than £100 to several European destinations.

After celebrating Christmas at home with your nearest and dearest, a city break away from regular life might seem appealing.

In fact, you can fly to more than a dozen destinations around Europe for less than £100 on December 31.

Here are 13 magical New Year’s destinations you can visit from Leeds Bradford Airport for as little as £15.

Prices are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change. They do not include accommodation or return flights.

1 . Krakow, Poland for £15 Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 4.20pm on New Year's Eve landing in Krakow at 7.50pm for just £15. Photo: Krakow Christmas Photo Sales

2 . Porto, Portugal for £28 Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 6.05am on New Year's Eve landing in Porto at 8.40am for just £28. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Dublin, Ireland for £21 Ryanair has a flight taking off from LBA at 6am on New Year's Eve landing in Dublin at 7am for just £21. A later flight taking off at 12.30pm and landing at 1.30pm is also available for £20. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Antalya, Turkey from £49 Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 7.45am on New Year's Eve landing in Antalya at 3.15pm for just £49. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Tenerife, Spain for £65 Jet2.com has a flight taking off from LBA at 8am on New Year's Eve landing in Tenerife at 12.40pm for just £65. Photo Sales