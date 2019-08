Currently, the HS2 route through Leeds cuts through several housing estates and cuts across motorways which will cause years of disruption and delays for demoltion and construction. This is how Leeds will be affected, according to HS2's own documents, if the route DOES go ahead as planned.

1. Leeds Station A new station will be created which will require 26 businesses to be demolished. A burial ground, two Grade II listed buildings and the Roman Road 712 route will be 'permanently affected' by HS2.

2. M621 Leeds There will be delays on the M621 in Leeds at junctions 2 and 3, as well as the A58(M), the A61, Hunslet Road, Neville Street, the A653, Wellington Street, Aire Street, Princes Square and several others.

3. Bus diversions for 13 services Roads which will be closed include Neville Street and the A653. This means 13 different bus routes will have to be diverted for years while works are completed, with bus stops moved.

4. Permanent loss of car parking Roads in the area around Myrtle Street, Holmes Street, Kidacre Street, Sovereign Street as well as New Lane will be affected by construction, including the permanent loss of car parking on roads.

