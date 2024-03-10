11 of the noisiest streets for traffic in Leeds according to people who live here

Leeds has a number of roads known for their heavy traffic.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

Home should be a place where you can relax, unwind and de-stress from your day - then get a good night’s sleep.

Unfortunately that’s not always the case in Leeds, especially if you have traffic roaring along the road at all hours of the night.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers for their top picks for the noisiest roads for traffic in Leeds...

A64 York Road, Killingbeck was a popular choice for being one of Leeds' noisiest roads.

1. A64 York Road, Killingbeck

Lingfield View, Alwoodley was a popular choice for being one of Leeds' noisiest roads.

2. Lingfield View, Alwoodley

Easterly Road, Roundhay was a popular choice for being one of Leeds' noisiest roads.

3. Easterly Road, Roundhay

The Inner city ring road was a popular choice for being one of Leeds' noisiest roads.

4. Leeds Inner Ring Road

Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater was a popular choice for being one of Leeds' noisiest roads.

5. Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater

Roundhay Road was a popular choice for being one of Leeds' noisiest roads.

6. Roundhay Road

