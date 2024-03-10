11 of the noisiest streets for traffic in Leeds according to people who live here

Home should be a place where you can relax, unwind and de-stress from your day - then get a good night’s sleep.
Unfortunately that’s not always the case in Leeds, especially if you have traffic roaring along the road at all hours of the night.
1. A64 York Road, Killingbeck
A64 York Road, Killingbeck. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Lingfield View, Alwoodley
Lingfield View, Alwoodley. Photo: Google
3. Easterly Road, Roundhay
Easterly Road, Roundhay. Photo: Google
4. Leeds Inner Ring Road
The Inner city ring road. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater
Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater. Photo: Google
6. Roundhay Road
Roundhay Road. Photo: Google