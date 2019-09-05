11 locations of planned roadworks around Leeds with a 'high risk' of disruption

Here's a list of latest planned roadworks around Leeds where there is a 'high' risk of traffic disruption.

Where are the planned roadworks in Leeds? Is your commute into work or local road network affected? READ MORE: Major changes to Leeds bus services until autumn 2020 as work starts to transform city centre traffic and travel

1. Harehills Lane Harehills Avenue To Roundhay Road. Up to September 18.

2. Leeds inner ring road Opposite Woodhouse Lane To Clay Pit Lane. Up to September 11.

3. Bradford Road, Tingley Tingley Roundabout To Shancara Court. Up to October 31.

4. Dewsbury Road, Morley Tingley Roundabout Circulatory, Southeast Quadrant. Up to October 31.

