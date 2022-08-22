Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbie is predicted to be the most popular Christmas present among kids as retailers announce their 2022 predictions.

The iconic doll is predicted to top wish lists followed by LEGO and Nintendo Switch.

This is far from the first time Barbie has topped the list, but over recent years it had seen a decline in popularity with youngsters due to outdated models.

However, an upgraded look with new shapes, styles, hair and skin colours, has seen a resurgence in popularity.

In fact, according to marketplace experts on OnBuy, Barbie is predicted to take not only the number one spot, but the number two and three spots as well with the dolls iconic boyfriend Ken set to take the second place, and the Barbie toothbrush at number three on Christmas sales lists in 2022.

In 2021, Barbie experienced its biggest sales increase ever, and the toy is predicted to continue to grow in popularity in 2022.

In more good news for the brand, Greta Gerwig’s 2023 film ‘Barbie’ is due to be released next year. The film will feature Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbie’s iconic boyfriend, and is expected to only help Barbie to continue being a must have for children on their Christmas lists.

Category Manager at OnBuy, Liam Tickner, said: “Barbie is an iconic toy, which has kept multiple generations entertained.

“Although the doll fell out of favour with children in the 2010s, recently Barbie has seen a surge in popularity, and our trends insight points towards her topping the 2022 Christmas toy charts!”

LEGO 75304 Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Display

Other toys that are predicted to take a spot on letters to Santa this year are the Nintendo Switch, which has flown off the shelves every Christmas since its release in 2017, and LEGO, which has been consistently among the most popular toys for decades.

Tickner said: “LEGO® toys have remained consistently popular with children and adults alike. We fully expect it to be included on many Christmas lists.

“The Nintendo Switch will also be in demand this winter. It’s a versatile console, which can be played at home or on the go, and there are a slew of upcoming games set to be released, including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which kids will be desperate to get their hands on!

With a wide variety of games, the Nintendo Switch is steadily growing in popularity among gamers. Photo: Shutterstock.

Top 5 Christmas toys 2022