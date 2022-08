The crash happened at about 5.20pm on Sunday (August 7) at Tong Road, near the Whingate junction in west Leeds.

The boy, 11, suffered serious injuries to his head and upper body in the crash, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

These were not life threatening,” the spokesman added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tong Road, near the junction with Whingate, in west Leeds.

Police were called to the scene by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.