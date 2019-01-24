Tom drops in to Roundhay Park

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge paid a visit to Roundhay Park ahead of his Pub in the Park festival.

Tom Odell, Will Young, Basement Jaxx and The Christians are just some of the top names attending the Roundhay event from May 31 to June 2. They will be joined by some of Yorkshire’s top pub chefs including Michelin-starred Tommy Banks, Andrew Pern and James Mackenzie as well as Mr Kerridge.

Tom Kerridge visits Roundhay Park ahead of this years 'Pub in the Park.

“This is the third year we have run Pub in the Park and the biggest yet,” Mr Kerridge told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “We are holding eight festivals showcasing all the best things the British pub has to offer. I am so excited about coming to Leeds and I will be joined by lots of my friends in the food and music industries.”

Pre-sale tickets are available from January 31 at www.pubintheparkuk.com