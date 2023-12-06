Time capsule planted to mark Wetherby charity’s 20 years of success

A time capsule has been planted to help mark a much-loved Wetherby older persons charity’s two decades of support.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is marking 20 years of helping older people across Wetherby and its surrounding villages, with the historic capsule burial the latest part of its celebrations.

The charity hopes the time capsule containing artefacts and a letter from its leader will offer future generations a window into its past.

WiSE Chief Operating Officer Mark Dobson, said: “We’re incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved in the last 20 years and thought a time capsule would be the perfect way to capture a snapshot of what we do.

The Mayor of Wetherby, Dawn Payne and Mark Dobson

“Sadly, with an ageing population and a growing prevalence of conditions such as dementia, our services are likely to be needed more in the future than they ever have been before.

“It will be interesting to see how WiSE has developed over the years when the capsule is dug up in another two decades from now.”

The capsule has been planted in the centre of the market town at a location agreed by Wetherby Town Council and Leeds City Council. It includes charity marketing material, photographic memories and other artefacts.

WISE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).