Thug hurled pint glass at rival and knocked out his tooth in pub attack after Leeds United match

A thug threw a pint glass in the face of rival and knocked out his tooth in a Leeds pub attack

A court was shown CCTV footage of the assault in which Connor Knight hurled the glass at his victim in the Old White Hart, Beeston, Leeds.

Knight carried out the assault on October 27, 2017, as the pub was busy with people who had been to watch a Leeds United match at Elland Road.

Alexandra Sutton, prosecuting, said there had been a "fractured relationship" between Knight and the victim before the incident and the pair had exchanged "hostile messages."

Miss Sutton said Knight, 21, went up to the victim inside the pub and asked him to go outside with him but he refused.

CCTV footage was played at Leeds Crown Court which showed the attack taking place in a room near to a pool table.

Knight could be see holding the glass behind his back and then throwing it at the victim as he approached.

CCTV footage from outside of the pub then showed Knight running away into the road along Town Street.

Miss Sutton said the victim immediately felt in pain.

She said: "He could feel blood running into his eyes.

"He was confused and unsure what was happening."

The victim lost a lower front tooth and needed treatment for three cuts to his face.

Knight, of Lemans Drive, Dewsbury, was arrested three days after the incident and initially denied responsibility for the attack.

He later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mohammed Rafiq, mitigating, said Knight had not been in trouble in almost 18 months since the incident.

Mr Rafiq said the defendant was now in a stable relationship, had a child with his partner and they were expecting a second baby.

Knight was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "It is a serious offence because the consequences for the victim were quite serious."