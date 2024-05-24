Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services rushed to tackle a house fire in Leeds this morning.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services were called at around 9.30 on Friday (May 24) to reports of a domestic fire on Throstle View in Middleton.

A spokesperson said three units were send - two from Hunslet and one from Rothwell - and the fire was extinguished around an hour later.

