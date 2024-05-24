Throstle View Middleton: Emergency services rush to tackle house fire in Leeds
Emergency services rushed to tackle a house fire in Leeds this morning.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services were called at around 9.30 on Friday (May 24) to reports of a domestic fire on Throstle View in Middleton.
A spokesperson said three units were send - two from Hunslet and one from Rothwell - and the fire was extinguished around an hour later.
Police and ambulance were also at the scene, and have both been contacted for a statement.
