Throstle Road: Child rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Middleton area of Leeds
Police have issued a statement after a child was hit by a bus in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST
Officers were called to Throstle Road yesterday evening (Wednesday) in the Middleton area of the city after receiving the report of the collision.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.09pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a child pedestrian and a vehicle.
“The child was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.
“The road reopened at 8.40pm.”