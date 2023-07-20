Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Throstle Road: Child rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Middleton area of Leeds

Police have issued a statement after a child was hit by a bus in Leeds.
By Charles Gray
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST

Officers were called to Throstle Road yesterday evening (Wednesday) in the Middleton area of the city after receiving the report of the collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.09pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a child pedestrian and a vehicle.

“The child was taken to hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

The collision happened on Throstle Road in Middleton. Photo: GoogleThe collision happened on Throstle Road in Middleton. Photo: Google
The collision happened on Throstle Road in Middleton. Photo: Google

“The road reopened at 8.40pm.”

