Throne of games: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's bucket 'makes its own way' to Derby County dug-out

Marcelo Bielsa's bucket has now become an essential part of the squad's match-day luggage.

Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe snapped the distinctive blue bucket awaiting its owner's arrival after the Whites' kit man placed it in the away dug-out at Pride Park yesterday.

Video: Marcelo Bielsa's verdict on victory over Derby County

Fans even Tweeted the club to ask how the bucket was travelling to the clash with Derby County - and were told that the now-iconic makeshift seat 'made its own way to the ground' alongside sports drinks and other equipment.

Gallery: Leeds United beat Derby County in pictures

Bielsa was first pictured sitting on the upturned bucket rather than a seat in the dug-out in last week's opening win over Stoke City at Elland Road, and fans were curious to see whether it would re-appear at Pride Park.

Phil Hay: Leeds United 4 Derby County 1 - the verdict

It proved a lucky omen once again as Leeds beat the Rams 4-1 - and supporters are now asking if replica buckets will be stocked in the club shop.