Thriving Leeds marketing agency announced as finalist for prestigious business award

A Leeds-based marketing agency has announced they are finalists in this year's Enterprise Vision Awards - the UK’s largest awarding body that is dedicated solely to celebrating inspirational women in business.

The Youbee Media team, which was founded in 2020, by Director, Rebecca Hopwood is one of nine finalists for the New Business award.

Competition for the awards, which is now in their 12th year, has been steeper than ever for 2023 nominees, with judges having to choose finalists from over 1,500 nominations for the 18 awards available to win.

Sharing her delight at receiving the nomination, Director at Youbee Media, Rebecca Hopwood commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive the nomination for the Enterprise Vision Awards.

The Youbee Media team: Founder and Director, Rebecca Hopwood (left), Head of Creative, Dena Reynolds

"It came as a complete surprise (a huge thank you to the anonymous person in our network who chose to nominate us!).

"To be selected as a finalist amongst such an extensive number of amazing, talented women in business is a genuine honour.

“We’re looking forward to attending the awards ceremony at the stunning Empress Ballroom in Winter Gardens Blackpool on the 29th of September.

"Whether we win or not, we’re just delighted to have received this recognition and have the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful event, celebrating like-minded, passionate females. We’d like to wish all the other deserving finalists the best of luck too!”

The nomination follows a series of other award nominations and wins Youbee Media has achieved over the last couple of years, which includes ‘Marketing Consultancy of the Year’ in the Prestige Awards in 2021/22 and 2022/23, as well as being finalists for the ‘New Starter Business of The Year 2022’ in the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

Director Rebecca Hopwood also received recognition in Insider Media’s 42 under 42 list earlier this year.

She added: “September is definitely going to be a special time for Youbee Media as we will also be celebrating our third anniversary and have some exciting changes happening in the business.

"It will definitely be a period of reflection and gratitude for all our small, but passionate team has achieved and the many wonderful clients we have the pleasure of working with.”

NatWest is the headline event sponsor for the Enterprise Vision Awards and has been since 2013 as the awards align with the banks committed to championing female entrepreneurship.