Three new street food stalls at Trinity Leeds

A TRIO of new street food vendors have arrive at Trinity Kitchen in Leeds.

Big Dub of Love, Bueno Burgers and Feral Food Store will be at Trinity Kitchen in Trinity Leeds for the next seven weeks, along with returning favourites Dapur Malaysia and Eat Like a Greek.

Big Dub of Love is crossing over the Pennines in their VW camper van to serve up salt and pepper steak and halloumi bites.

Their signature dish – The Big Dub Burger – features a beef patty with chorizo, Mexican cheese, crispy onions and gherkins, all on a squid ink brioche bun.

Feral Food Store was voted by Buzzfeed as one of the ‘Top 12 Festival Foods To Try Before You Die.’

They will offer deep-fried vegan dishes including roast cauliflower steak burgers, buffalo smoked tofu wings and southern fried seitan burgers with tomato and pomegranate salsa.

Meanwhile, offerings from Bueno Burgers include The Chilean Burger – a beef patty topped with Spanish chorizo, guacamole, beef tomato and traditional Pebre sauce.

Dapur Malaysia is returning to brighten up shoppers’ lunch hours with their vibrant Malaysian street food.

And Eat Like a Greek is bringing its fresh, healthy and unique Mediterranean cuisine back to Leeds.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “What better way to beat the wintry weather and brighten the season up than with our fantastic new street food vendors.”

Trinity Kitchen rotates several new food retailers every few weeks.