West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Thorpe Hill Farm, near Robin Hood, at about 10.10am today (Saturday).

A vehicle had caught fire and this spread to a farm building, with around 10 per cent of the building engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses have reported seeing black smoke from as far away as Roundhay.

Six fire engines were sent out to the farm from Morley, Rothwell, Hunslet, Ossett, Leeds and Wakefield stations. An aerial appliance and supporting appliances were also used to put out the fire.

Six fire engines were sent to Thorpe Hill Farm, near Robin Hood (Photo: Google)