Thorp Arch Wetherby: Bomb squad called to small Leeds village after 'discovery of old military ordnance'

An explosive squad has been working in a village near Wetherby this morning (Saturday) following the discovery of old military equipment.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
A police cordon was put in place while work was carried out after the discovery of “old military ordnance” at a property in Thorp Arch.

West Yorkshire Police have said that the incident has now concluded. A spokesperson said: “Police attended at a property in Thorp Arch, Wetherby, as part of enquiries into an ongoing investigation.

"Old military ordnance was found at the address and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) were notified.

"A controlled explosion was carried out shortly before 8.50am in a nearby field.”

Live as bomb squad called to small Leeds village

13:07 BST

Police statement

West Yorkshire Police posted the below statement about this incident shortly after 9am this morning:

