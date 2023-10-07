Live
Thorp Arch Wetherby: Bomb squad called to small Leeds village after 'discovery of old military ordnance'
An explosive squad has been working in a village near Wetherby this morning (Saturday) following the discovery of old military equipment.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police cordon was put in place while work was carried out after the discovery of “old military ordnance” at a property in Thorp Arch.
West Yorkshire Police have said that the incident has now concluded. A spokesperson said: “Police attended at a property in Thorp Arch, Wetherby, as part of enquiries into an ongoing investigation.
"Old military ordnance was found at the address and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) were notified.
"A controlled explosion was carried out shortly before 8.50am in a nearby field.”
Live as bomb squad called to small Leeds village
Key Events
Police statement
West Yorkshire Police posted the below statement about this incident shortly after 9am this morning: