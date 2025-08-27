From Leeds to the island of love.. this bride to be took her dad on her whirlwind hen do

Andy Armstrong, 65, flew to Ibiza for an epic one-night 'Den-Do' - a dad and daughter hen do.

Andy has become a master of the 24-hour Ibiza rave, having previously travelled to the party island with just a spare change of clothes in a shopping carrier bag for 15 hours and 24 hours in 2023 and 2024. So when his daughter, Ellie, 26, proposed the idea of a 'Den Do' - a dad and daughter hen do - round three was set in motion.

Joined by other daughter Tiffany, 34, they boarded a flight from Leeds Airport at 7.35am on July 23, touching down in Ibiza a few hours later and checking into their stage-view suite at Ushuaïa at 11:30am.

They then spent the day relaxing before watching Ellie's favourite DJ, Fisher, at Ushuaïa until 11pm, before a short walk to Hï nightclub where they partied the night away until nearly 4am.

Andy Armstrong with his daughters Tiffany and Ellie on Ellie's 24-hour Ibiza hen do. | Andy Armstrong / SWNS

An all you can eat buffet followed at 9am, before a relaxing day at the pool and a meal at Gordon Ramsay's Hells Kitchen at 7pm to round off the day, before the 10.25pm flight back. It was delayed by three hours, meaning Andy didn't make it back to his Yarm-on-Tees home until 4:30am - just two and a half hours before his 7am train down to London for an Oasis gig.

Andy, a steelworker, from Yarm-on-Tees, Stockton-on-Tees, North Yorkshire, said: "It was just the best time ever. I'm very close with my daughters - we speak every day, and they mean the world to me. I'm fortunate enough that I can do things like this - I'm still buzzing about it now!"

Ellie had already had a hen do in Majorca but came back feeling like she would have liked Andy there with her.

Andy said: "They had a great time and I went to the stag weekend. But my daughter said she would have loved me to be there so when she came back and she said we should do a Den Do - a dad and Daughter Hen do! She wanted to do 24 hours in Ibiza again!So, we asked my other daughter, and she was up for it too. We had a look to see who was on and Ushuaïa and the DJ on was Fisher. He's Ellie's favourite DJ, so we went!"

Andy Armstrong during his 24-hour jaunt to Ibiza. | Andy Armstrong / SWNS

Andy fell in love with the party island back in 1981 whilst on a lad's holiday when he was 21. But after the loss of his wife seven years ago, Andy was unsure whether he'd ever return to Ibiza again. After Tiffany persuaded him to go back with her in July 2018, his "love affair" with Ibiza started.

Keen to treat Ellie and Tiffany and make it as special as possible, Andy pulled out all the stops for their whistlestop rave. He said: "I had a look online and I knew you could get stage view rooms at Ushuaïa and I decided to book the suite. I told them why we we're coming, and they got back to me and told us they loved our idea and gave us the suite closest to the stage.

"They printed photographs off of Ellie's 18th birthday which was the last time we all had a photo together as a family. The girls didn't know where we were staying and when we were at the airport, I pulled out three carrier bags as a joke for our clothes! We opened the door room, and I told them to go in and a have look. They were gobsmacked - they had printed the photographs, they'd put balloons in, champagne, desserts."

The trio spent the evening partying from their balcony - and even got a wave from DJ Fisher - before heading out for more raving. Andy said: "Ellie went down and she met Fisher! We then went over the road to club over the road and there was a Geordie DJ on, he was great, and then Dom Dolla. By 3:30am I was starting to feel it a little bit, so we went to bed."

Their trip concluded with the Unexpected Breakfast at Ushuaïa, lounging by the pool a meal at Hell's Kitchen where they bumped into DJ Martin Garrix.

Andy added: "The girls treated me to a meal and Ushuaïa also provided a bottle for us in the restaurant. The girls loved it, and it was so special."

The dad-daughter hen do itinerary

Leeds flight Wednesday 23rd July at 07.35

Arrive Ibiza check in Hotel and got room at 11.30

Show started at 17.00 and finished at 23.00

Went across to Hi till 3.30 am

Breakfast 9 am

Stayed by pool all day

Hells Kitchen 19.00

Transfer to airport 20.30

Flight scheduled 22.25 but 3 hour delay

Arrive home Friday 04.30 am and I got train to London at 7am to see Oasis