It’s almost Santa Dash time again

This year's Leeds Santa Dash will hold special meaning for Kevin Sinfield as it will begin the final leg of his ultramarathon challenge.

The Leeds Santa Dash will take place on Sunday December 7 and will form part of the Kevin Sinfield CBE, MND fundraiser and former rugby league player, 7 in 7: Together Challenge.

Starting at 2pm from Leeds Beckett University, families, friends and participants of all ages and abilities will take to the streets of Leeds festively dressed for the accessible 3km course. Participants will receive their Santa suit with their entry, to line the streets in style.

Runners will then head to the AMT Headingley Stadium for the finish, where they’ll receive their festive finisher item.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of Carnegie School of Sport, said: “We’re delighted to continue to celebrate the legacy of Rob Burrow CBE by confirming that we will be hosting the final ‘extra mile’ event of Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 Together Challenge on December 7th at our Headingley Campus. In addition, we will be hosting the start of the first Santa Dash on the same day and continuing our support of the MND mile as part of Leeds Rob Burrow Marathon weekend in May 2026.

“These events are wonderful celebrations of community, opportunities to raise further awareness of MND, and a chance for everyone, regardless of ability to Run For Rob or support those who are. As a university committed to supporting the city and region, it’s a privilege to partner with our former student Kevin Sinfield CBE and Run For All, opening our Headingley Campus to members of the MND community, their supporters, and others who want to make a difference.”

The challenge will start on Monday December 1 , with Kevin running seven ultra marathons in seven days. On the final day, Kevin and the team will be in Leeds, and Kevin will be starting the Leeds Santa Dash, on his final leg of the challenge, heading back to the finish at AMT Headingley Stadium, where his teammate and friend Rob Burrow created unforgettable memories.

Each 7 in 7 Challenge is a huge team effort and it will be brilliant to welcome even more people to take part and show their support for the MND community with the inclusion of the Santa Dash on our final leg this December. The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon have become an incredible celebration of what we can all achieve together for those in need, whether that is running or those who pack the streets to give their support. Especially in the build up to Christmas, I hope as many people as possible will be on the streets of Headingley to cheer on those taking part in the Santa Dash and it is a great occasion Kevin Sinfield

All profits from the Leeds Santa Dash will be donated to Kevin’s 7 in 7: Together Challenge, which will be supporting the MND Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Irish MND Association, Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and MND Scotland.

You can join Kevin and the team for the Leeds Santa Dash or come and show your support on the streets of Leeds and get into the festive spirit all while raising money for a worthy cause. For more information visit www.runforall.com