This Leeds woman is competing on the new series of The Bachelor

A former Miss Leeds will be among 17 women vying to win the heart of an eligible man on a rebooted reality TV show.

Channel Five has brought The Bachelor back to UK screens after a seven-year hiatus. The series was last shown in 2012, and past Bachelors have included Wales rugby player Gavin Henson and Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews.

The current series - which airs at 10pm on Monday March 4 - features 33-year-old bachelorette Victoria Bailey, from Wortley.

The beauty queen - who was Miss Leeds in 2009 - is one of 17 women competing for dates with singleton Alex Marks on the show, which is presented by Mark Wright.

The cast jetted off to a luxury property in South Africa to film the series last autumn, and some episodes were shot in Antigua.

Victoria, who is unable to reveal whether romance blossomed with Alex, has now returned to her job as a business manager for cosmetics brand American Crew.

She's no stranger to the limelight, having reached the boot camp stage of The X-Factor in 2012 with girlband Voxe and appeared on TV commercials for Foxy Bingo and Webuyanycar.com. She has also had speaking roles in Leeds screenwriter Kay Mellor's dramas Love, Lies and Records and In the Club.

"It was just fate that I ended up on The Bachelor. I was changing roles and asked my employer for seven months off to go travelling before I started my new job. It was a pretty quick turnaround - soon I was on a plane to South Africa.

"If I'd had longer to think about it, I probably would have talked myself out of it. I always thought reality TV either makes or breaks a career and I didn't think it was for me."

The 17 women spent up to seven weeks on either individual or group dates with Alex, and were sent home if the bachelor did not feel a romantic connection.

"There were tears, fights and drama. A scene has already gone viral of me interrupting Alex talking to another one of the girls, so I've already caused some controversy! I did make friends with some of them, but in the house everything was heightened and there was a lot of pressure. You really do forget the cameras are there."

Victoria has booked a private booth at The Box in Leeds city centre tonight to watch the first episode with family and friends.

"At the moment I'm just enjoying the experience and riding it out. I'm back at work now - it will be interesting to see if anyone in the office recognises me!"

The Bachelor is on Channel Five at 10pm tonight (March 4).