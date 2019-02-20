This is why police escorts have been seen around Leeds today

Police escorts have been spotted throughout the city today.

And you’ve been asking why - top politician? Celebrity? Royal?

The training exercise passed along Stanningley Road.

Unfortunately not. West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that it was just a police training exercise.

The convoy was made up of police motorbikes, a black Jaguar with blacked-out windows and a four-by-four.

It was spotted on Stanningley Road, heading towards Bradford, heading through East Ardsley towards Tingley and on Woodhouse Lane, heading out of Leeds.

It also made a stop off at the University of Leeds.

A spokeswoman said: "West Yorkshire Police were on campus earlier today running a routine training exercise, which was successfully completed.

"There was no disruption to usual university activities."