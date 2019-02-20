This is why police escorts have been seen around Leeds today

Police escorts have been spotted throughout the city today.
And you’ve been asking why - top politician? Celebrity? Royal?
Unfortunately not. West Yorkshire Police confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that it was just a police training exercise.
The convoy was made up of police motorbikes, a black Jaguar with blacked-out windows and a four-by-four.
It was spotted on Stanningley Road, heading towards Bradford, heading through East Ardsley towards Tingley and on Woodhouse Lane, heading out of Leeds.
It also made a stop off at the University of Leeds.
A spokeswoman said: "West Yorkshire Police were on campus earlier today running a routine training exercise, which was successfully completed.
"There was no disruption to usual university activities."