This is why police are no longer involved with the human remains found at Leeds Playhouse

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the finding of human remains during excavation work outside Leeds Playhouse, according to police.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Leeds Playhouse at about 11.51am yesterday (Sept 11) after human remains were discovered during ongoing excavation work at the site.

The police scene was taken down on Tuesday evening and with no suspicious circumstances surrounding the find, the force's involvement has now ended.

The site where the renovations are currently taking place is on top of an historical burial ground.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances and the remains are historical.

"There will be no further police involvement."

The theatre closed in June following a final performance of Searching for the Heart of Leeds, a new community musical written by the BAFTA winning writer Mark Catley.

It is due to reopen in Autumn 2019 with an entirely new look and layout and it will, from June, bore the new name of Leeds Playhouse - it used to be called West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The theatre has stood on the Quarry Hill site, opposite Leeds bus station, since 1990, but the history of a producing theatre in Leeds stretches further than that.

A theatre for the city, creating work, goes back to 1968 when a group of campaigners convinced a public meeting that this was what Leeds needed.

The Leeds Playhouse, as it was then called, was created in a space at the city’s university.

