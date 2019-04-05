This is why cycling clothing brand Rapha is riding into Leeds

A cycling clothing brand is riding into Leeds as God's own county prepares for the Tour de Yorkshire.

Rapha is to open a pop-up clubhouse in Leeds city centre from April 11 to May 19 to coincide with the Tour de Yorkshire which this year takes place between May 2 and May 5.

Located in the Victoria Quarter shopping centre it pledges to offer "our trademark mix of great food and coffee, a fully-stocked boutique... and a calendar of events unique to the venue"

The Rapha Leeds pop-up marks the firm's inaugural bricks-and-mortar presence in the city and celebrates Yorkshire’s long association with, and love for, cycling.

Yorkshire has become a county with cycling in its blood, thanks to miles of quiet and challenging lanes that criss-cross the Dales.

Leeds was the birthplace of cycling legend Brian Robinson, who became the first British rider to finish the Tour de France in 1955 and in 2014 the city hosted the Tour de France Grand Depart.

A series of Rapha rides has been planned to run through the duration of the Leeds pop-up, and will use the clubhouse as a base.

The weekend rides and events include an opening party on April 12, a 75km group ride suitable for all riders on April 13 and a ‘Yorkshire Classic Reconnaissance’ ride which will tackle the Queen stage of the Tour de Yorkshire, also known as the Yorkshire Classic, a few days ahead of the pros.