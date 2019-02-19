This is when you can watch the RAF Tornado flypast over Yorkshire today

The skies of Yorkshire will be treated to the sight and sounds of one of the RAF’s best known aircraft today as it is retired from service.

The precise timings for the Tornado’s journey across the country have now been revealed on the RAF Marham Facebook page.

According to the social media post the farewell flypast by of the RAF Tornado for workers at RAF Leeming at Northallerton, RAF Topcliffe at Thirsk and RAF Linton-On-Ouse in York will take place between 2.45pm and 3pm.

However, the flypast will be subject to weather conditions and aircraft serviceability.

How many aircraft will be involved with the Tornado Farewell Flypast?

Dependent on serviceability, there should be a three-ship of Tornados as part of the flypast.

Where would be best to see the flypast at each of the locations?

If you are unfamiliar with the flypast locations, we recommend you do a web search for aviation enthusiast websites. They usually have up to date information on the main vantage points. Take care not to inadvertently trespass onto private property, and please take home any litter once the flypast is over.

