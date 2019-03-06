This is the ambulance response time to your Leeds postcode

The data is based on a BBC News investigation, using the Freedom of Information Act to obtain the average response times for the most life-threatening callouts in local communities across Britain. The response times cover the point at which a trained professional reaches the patient in high priority cases. These calls include cardiac arrests, stab wounds, major blood loss, seizures, patients not breathing or struggling to breathe, and women in the end stages of labour. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1. LS1 Average ambulance response time: 5 minutes, 17 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts Google other Buy a Photo

2. LS2 Average ambulance response time: 4 minutes, 47 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts Google other Buy a Photo

3. LS3 Average ambulance response time: 5 minutes, 50 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts. Google other Buy a Photo

4. LS4 Average ambulance response time: 6 minutes, 31 seconds. Source: Ambulance Trusts Google other Buy a Photo

View more