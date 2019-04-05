This is how your cat could be the next voice of the world’s first miaowing debit card

Contactless payments have been around for a few years now, but last year saw the launch of the world’s first miaowing debit card.

And now your cat could be the next voice of this innovative contactless payment card.

World’s first miaowing debit card

In September 2018, business account Absolutely No-Nonsense Admin (ANNA) launched the world’s first miaowing debit card.

This quirky concept produces a miaowing sound when the card is used and has proven successful since its launch.

To celebrate reaching 5,000 customers, ANNA are now opening up the role to cats across the UK in search of their next feline star.

How can cat owners apply?

For a chance for their cat to be the next voice of the debit card, owners can submit a video of their pets miaowing to Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #ANNAmiaow.

Entries will be accepted until Thursday 25 April and the winning miaow will be announced soon after.

What happens if my cat wins?

The winning cat will then be recorded and be the voice behind the new miaow that plays when the debit cards are used for contactless payments.