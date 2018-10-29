This is how you can get free Ben & Jerry's ice cream or hot chocolate in Leeds TODAY

Everyone loves something for nothing - especially when that something is a tasty free treat on a cold October day.

Step forward everyone's favourite ice cream connoisseur, Ben & Jerry's.

The guys that brought us the flavoursome favourites such as Cookie Dough ice cream and Phish Food are hitting the road to raise awareness of a very important matter - and today they are in Leeds city centre.

READ: Leeds party bar, Rev de Cuba’s tapas and cocktail menu passes the taste test

They will be serving up free scoops of their Fairtrade flavours, as well as a heart-warming hot chocolate made with the ice cream duos Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream at Leeds University between 11am and 4pm TODAY (Monday).

Ben & Jerry’s have teamed up with Refugee Action to try and whip up support for people seeking asylum.

The UK tour, which kicks off today in Leeds, is the latest awareness-raising tactic of the ‘Waiting Isn’t Working’ campaign, which sets out to help reinstate the right to work for people seeking asylum and, provide dignity and opportunity to people who are already marginalized.

A recent survey showed that over 94% of those seeking asylum would like to work if given permission, yet under the current system this is as good as banned whilst they wait for a decision on their refugee status. With almost half (48%)** of people seeking asylum waiting over six months for a decision on their claim, many people find themselves waiting years in limbo, unable to provide for their families or become active members of their new communities.

READ: New street food flavours arrive at Trinity Leeds for Autumn

A huge chunk of the UK is already in favour of giving people seeking asylum the right to work- 71 per cent of people – and whilst touring some of the UK’s famous university towns, the ice cream activists and friends from local refugee welcome want to dig a little deeper into the issues over a scoop.

Interested flavour fans will be encouraged to sign the campaign petition: https://www.refugee-action.org.uk/benandjerrys.

The tour comes after Ben & Jerry’s released what appeared to be an advert for an ice cream taster, but which was revealed through the surprising list of requirements in the small print to in fact be highlighting the harsh reality of being a person seeking asylum in the UK, hoping to work.

So what are you waiting for - get yourselves down to Leeds Uni this lunchtime for free ice cream, hot chocolates and a good cause!

For the latest in lifestyle and nightlife stories and features in Leeds - like our City Buzz Facebook page to keep in the loop.

