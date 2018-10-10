This is how you can become the proud owner of an abandoned offshore war fort

It's not every day that an abandoned war fort comes on the market.

But having only seagulls and boats as neighbours appeals to you, then this may be your lucky day.

The Haile Sand Fort is situated around the low water mark between Cleethorpes and Humberston on the Lincolnshire coast, around an hour and a half drive from Leeds, and is set to go under the hammer.

It is thought the post, which protected Britain's east coat from the Germans during WW1, was built somewhere between 1915 and 1918.

It was also manned during WW2.

The advert for the property says: "It cost an estimated £1.5 million to build, with around 40,000 tons of concrete and steel used in the construction.

"Haile Sands Fort is utilitarian in design, a circular tower on hexagonal base with a balcony at sea level along with a timber and steel jetty.

"The fort sits in a stunning location with coastal, sea and sunset views.

"This historic fort building now requires a complete overhaul if you wanted to make it habitable, naturally properties like this attracts local and national interest.

The structure is described as a detached house and has a guide price of 100,000.

"Were you to turn the fort into an island hotel or air B&B style residence then there would be a great deal of interest from likely guests and visitors.

"For buyers inspiration as to future use you only have a look at the astounding achievement that has been made with similar offshore properties like Spitbank Fort in the Solent or the long term proposed plans for the The Maunsell fort in the Thames Estuary off the Kent coast.

"Alternatively every English man and woman’s home is their castle and on this occasion it truly could be."

Warnings about taking a viewing of the fort include:

- The fort cannot be accessed by land

- Due to the potential dangers posed by the tide, weather and sea conditions and access to the property, Countrywide Estate Agents and Blundells Auctions i) does not agree to any viewings and ii) does not accept any responsibility for any viewings arranged between the seller and prospective buyer, we would advise against viewings for any prospective buyer.

- Countrywide Estate Agents and Blundells Auctions and their clients take no responsibility for any accidents losses or injuries incurred whilst visiting the site.

For all auction enquiries call 0114 2541185 or email auctions@countrywide.co.uk