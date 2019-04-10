This is how to use WhatsApp on your iPad

WhatsApp has been around for quite a while, with people around the globe using the app to call, text and video call friends and family.

But the app has never been available to download and use on iPads - until now.

Tablet-friendly version

For those with Apple products, WhatsApp is only currently available to download on iPhones, not iPads.

However, according to the company, an iPad-friendly WhatsApp app is currently under development, although the release date is still unknown.

Which features will still be included?

This app is set to feature all the usual functions, but in a more iPad-friendly form. This includes split-screen functions, allowing users to see a list of all the messages in their inbox, and meaning they don’t have to flick from screen to screen.

The bigger display in landscape mode will enable the app to stretch and fill the entire screen, making it more accessible and easier to use.

The iPad app will also allow users to type on a spacious keyboard, which will make messaging others easier.

Which features will not be included?

This iPad app is expected to eliminate the camera feature, meaning users will be unable to use the WhatsApp app to send snaps or footage to other WhatsApp users.