This is how high the River Aire in Leeds is at the moment

After several days of stormy weather, water levels in the River Aire are rising.

At 2.30pm, the river was 1.40m high - the height at which flooding is likely. By 4pm it had risen a further four centimetres.

Its normal level is less than 1.35m.

Some areas of the bank and towpath near Crown Point have begun to flood.

Rain is predicted to fall until around 5pm tonight in Leeds, according to the Met Office forecast.