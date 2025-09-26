This Armley music venue will be allowed to stage live gigs in Leeds

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 16:45 BST
Boom Leeds successfully applied to permanently stage live gigs at its events space at Canal Place in Armley
Boom Leeds successfully applied to permanently stage live gigs at its events space at Canal Place in Armley | Boom/Google
Bands will continue to perform at a much-loved Armley music venue after a full premises licence was granted by Leeds council.

Boom Leeds successfully applied to permanently stage live gigs at its events space at Canal Place in Armley.

The organisation, which also provides rehearsal and studio facilities, faced an uncertain future after having to vacate its previous site in Mabgate. Fundraising and volunteers helped the venue, also known as Temple of Boom, move to its new home in May this year.

Boom organisers thanked their supporters, including the Music Venue Trust. on the venue’s blog site. They said: “Boom at Canalside Community Music Space is officially licensed. After months of planning, building, fundraising, and form-filling, we’ve secured our permanent premises licence.”

Councillors were told the licence would allow Boom to open for live music indoors until 3am. But the venue was not planning to open until that time every day, a licensing sub-committee heard.

Leeds City Council initially received 18 objections from people living nearby who feared noise disturbances. But there were 46 letters of support, including from Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, a long-time supporter of the venue. Measures to reduce noise and public nuisance were agreed with the council and West Yorkshire Police.

Boom was previously staging live music events using temporary events notices (TENs) allowed by the council.

