Thieves flee with £500,000 haul of horse riding equipment from Beeston warehouse

Thieves used the cover of darkness to steal around £500,000 of horse riding equipment from a Leeds warehouse.

Bridles, saddles, fleeces, clothing, boots and hay nets were among the haul snatched when the Equipride warehouse was targeted in the Beeston area of the city overnight on February 24 and 25.

Police officers have recovered about a tenth of what was taken when they searched two addresses in the Manchester area. Two women have been interviewed on suspicion of handling stolen goods and have been released pending further police enquiries.

Now, the police are appealing for information from the public as they try to track down the rest of the stolen gear.

Equipride in Leeds is the sole supplier of Equipride equipment in the UK and the majority of the stolen stock is branded with the Equipride logo.

Detective Constable Sarah Jenness, of Leeds District CID, said: “We suspect the rest of the stolen items are being sold on, possibly via social media sites or other similar means.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has bought or been offered any of these items or who has any information about where they are being sold on.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 2430 Jenness at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13180093691 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.